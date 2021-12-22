Gold faced rejection near the $1,800 mark on Tuesday and was pressured by a combination of factors. The risk-on impulse, rising US bond yields acted as a headwind amid the Fed’s more hawkish outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears could aim to challenge monthly low, US data awaited - December 22, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain range-bound; resistance at Rs 48,240 - December 22, 2021
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades above 48,000; buy Silver for target of 62,200: Experts - December 22, 2021