Upbeat US data, hawkish Fed bets struggle to defend US Dollar bulls amid sluggish yields. XAU/USD bears can cheer upbeat US Core PCE Price Index as markets price in three more rate hikes of 0.25%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery appears elusive near $1,830, US PCE inflation in focus - February 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,820 and US inflation clues – Confluence Detector - February 24, 2023
- Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Gold Price May Head Towar - February 24, 2023