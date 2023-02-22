Gold price’s weekly chart shows support near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,807. Gold price is under pressure by some 0.3% on the day and remains in the hands o the bears following the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye a downside continuation, US PCE eyed - February 22, 2023
- Gold Finishes Lackluster Session Slightly Lower - February 22, 2023
- Gold prices end lower, extend losses after Fed minutes hint at more rate hikes - February 22, 2023