Gold bears remain in play while below key resistance and eye a break of $1,800. US jobs market data is eyed as next key catalyst. Gold prices fell for a second day on Wednesday although markets stabilised following yesterday’s rout as traders await the February Nonfarm Payrolls this week and Consumer Price Index data next week.
