Gold attracted some dip-buying on Monday and snapped three successive … Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields, which will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears have the upper hand below 200-DMA, around $1,805 area - February 1, 2022
- Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 48,980; silver touches Rs 60,900 per kilo - February 1, 2022
- Gold’n Futures Launches New Website and Announces Options Cancellation and Grant - February 1, 2022