Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s goodish recovery move from over a one-week low. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets revived the USD demand and acted as a headwind for the commodity. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears have the upper hand, focus on yields/Fed’s Powell - April 21, 2022
- MCX Gold, MCX Silver Price Today: current weakness, a buying opportunity, says analyst; recommends intraday trading strategy in bullion futures - April 21, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices dip, likely to lose further - April 21, 2022