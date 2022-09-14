Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction

Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.
