Gold price fades the rebound amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar weakness could cap the downside in gold price amid Ukraine uncertainty. Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s rebound appears …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices pull back on end of quarter profit taking: What’s next? [Video] - March 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears remain in control whilst below $1,932 – Confluence Detector - March 30, 2022
- Q&A: will the gold price surge continue? - March 30, 2022