Gold price looks to test the $1,900 threshold amid a bearish daily technical setup. Gold price is miring in one-week lows just above the $1,910 round figure early Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) continues to follow the US Treasury bond yields higher, weighing heavily on the non-yielding Gold price.
