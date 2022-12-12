Gold price bears have move din for the kill at the start of the week. $1,765 swing lows are now in sight and in-the-money longs below there is a target for the bears. Gold price has started out the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears take out key supports, eye $1,765 - December 12, 2022
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Prices May Stop Gains - December 12, 2022
- Gold posts first loss in 5 sessions as investors brace for inflation report and more central-bank rate hikes - December 12, 2022