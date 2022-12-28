United States Treasury bond yields renew multi-day high as optimism surrounding China propels inflation fears. US Dollar regains upside momentum but Gold price remains depressed despite holiday season.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields - December 28, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick - December 28, 2022
- Gold price soars in Egypt as local currency falls - December 28, 2022