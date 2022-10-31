Gold has continued to slide, backing up from prospects of a bullish breakout as per the technical below. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is down 0.5% and has dropped from a high of $1645.74 to a low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears turn up the heat on committed longs - October 31, 2022
- Sabina Gold & Silver: Trading At A Deep Discount To Fair Value - October 31, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD heading towards $1,600 amid risk-off flows - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post