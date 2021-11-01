Gold price rebounds but not out of the woods yet amid firmer USD, yields. Gold’s fate hinges on the all-important Fed decision and US NFP release. XAU/USD’s drop below $1,780 an ominous sign ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices today remain weak, silver rates drop for 5th day ahead of Dhanteras - November 1, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces but $1800 appears elusive ahead of a Big week – Confluence Detector - November 1, 2021
- Gold slips as robust dollar saps appeal - October 31, 2021