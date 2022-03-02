Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces from $1,931 as fears intensify after Putin targets Ukrainian citizens

Gold price looks set for a fresh rally after a corrective pullback towards $1,931.10. Putin has ordered to target Ukrainian civilians in response to their fierce resistance. The fresh wave of risk-off …
