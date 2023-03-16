The Gold price is offering two-way price action over the ECB. The Gold price broke the structure to the upside on Wednesday and we are seeing some consolidation of that. An extension to the bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded between H1 support and resistance over ECB rate hike - March 16, 2023
- Commodities Live: Sharp Recovery In Gold Prices; Is It The Right Time To Buy Gold? Know The Detailed Analysis Here! - March 16, 2023
- Gold price surges by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan - March 16, 2023