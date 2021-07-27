The gold price remains pressured within a sideways channel after failing to break into the prior day’s resistance between $1,808/12 convincingly nor the support within the $1,790s. However, XAU/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed - July 27, 2021
- Delta Drills Disseminated Gold Zone Including 18m of 1.25 g/t Gold at the Delta-1 Gold Property, Thunder Bay, Ontario - July 27, 2021
- Colombia alluvial gold output area up 3%, large majority illegal -UN - July 27, 2021