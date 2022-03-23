Gold price licks its wounds, as Treasury yields hold firmer on hawkish Fed. Russia-Ukraine stalemate fails to inspire gold bulls, as Fed sentiment leads the way. Gold price is teasing a symmetrical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus - March 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for another hit, with eyes on Powell and yields - March 23, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Rising US yields weigh on the yellow metal, but prices may hold $1,900 - March 23, 2022