China-linked optimism joins holiday mood to restrict immediate XAU/USD moves. Recently firmer US data renewed hawkish Fed bets and tease Gold sellers. Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, Durable Goods …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for US PCE Inflation, Durable Goods Orders below $1,800 - December 22, 2022
- Year-ender 2022: Global gold price loses sheen. Should you invest? - December 22, 2022
- Gold prices, down but holding the line above $1,800 as U.S. GDP grows 3.2% in Q3 - December 22, 2022