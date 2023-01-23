Gold futures are edging higher on Monday, hovering near a multi-month high, while being supported by softer U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker U.S. Dollar. The catalyst driving the price action is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Bullish Traders Betting Fed Will Reduce or Stop Rate Hikes in Next Few Months - January 23, 2023
- Gold Price Today: 23 January, 2023 – Check rates in your city - January 23, 2023
- Gold Gains as 2023 Rally Continues - January 23, 2023