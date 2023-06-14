Gold price is firm in Tokyo as the focus stays on the Federal Reserve later today and following the US inflation report that gave something for both the bears and bulls. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading higher by some 0.13% and has risen from a low of $1,942.31 to reach a high of $1,946.89 so far.
