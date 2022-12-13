The Gold price is making fresh bull cycle highs after the United States Consumer Price Index miss. The United States Federal Reserve interest rate announcement will be key for the Gold price. Gold price 4-hour chart shows the bears moving in and there are eyes on the prior resistance near $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer Fed pivot sentiment after US CPI miss - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls conquered $1,800, more gains in the docket - December 13, 2022
- Gold Has The Potential To Hit $3,000 An Ounce In 2023 - December 13, 2022