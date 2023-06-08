The Gold price rallied to a high of $1,970.54 from a low of $1,940.10 on Thursday as the US Dollar and lower bond yields weakened with the United States reporting the largest rise in initial jobless applications since the autumn of 2021. At the time of writing, the Gold price is stationary towards the close of the US forex session at $1,966.
