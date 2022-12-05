Gold price eyes a fresh upswing toward $1,822 amid a lack of healthy resistance levels. Gold price is trading close to its best levels in five months above $1,800 at the start of a new week, with risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls gearing up for a rally toward $1,822 – Confluence Detector - December 4, 2022
- Gold prices inch higher on softer dollar - December 4, 2022
- Gold sticks to $1,800, copper boosted by China COVID reopening - December 4, 2022