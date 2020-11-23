Gold holds onto Friday’s recovery gains, well above $1850. US dollar dips as stocks rise on covid vaccine progress. All eyes remain on US Markit PMIs, covid and vaccine updates. Despite a green day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist but not out of the woods yet - November 22, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar dips, Mnuchin rekindles stimulus hopes - November 22, 2020
- Gold and Silver: Outlooks look constructive – BAML - November 22, 2020