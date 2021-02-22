Gold struggling to extend the recovery from multi-month lows. US Treasury yields surge lifting the US dollar. Attention turns to the Fed Chair Powell’s testimonies. The reflation trade emerges as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls insist but Treasury yields surge could play a spoil sport - February 22, 2021
- Gold Price Today – Will gold become cheaper? This analyst gives outlook, trading strategy here! - February 22, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades higher; could face resistance around Rs 46,600 - February 22, 2021