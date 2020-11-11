Gold faces an uphill task in its recovery from the $1850 support area. Rising covid cases overshadow vaccine optimism, boost stimulus hopes. Downside more compelling while XAU/USD stays below $1900.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls losing conviction while below $1900 - November 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD buyers look to $1,900 amid cautious optimism - November 10, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on softer dollar, concerns over rising virus cases - November 10, 2020