XAU/USD rallied from a technical support area around the $1,900 psychological level and petered out in the $1,930s on the assumption that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes. The US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move in ahead of key events and pending Federal Reserve - January 22, 2023
- Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession - January 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on softer dollar, slower rate-hike hopes - January 22, 2023