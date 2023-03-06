Gold price is seen consolidating its recent gains to a nearly three-week high touched on Friday. Retreating US bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends support to the metal. Hawkish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,850 support confluence, focus on Fed’s Powell, US NFP - March 6, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls need to wait for move beyond 38.2% Fibo./50 DMA confluence - March 6, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to consolidate in broader range with positive bias - March 6, 2023