US Dollar needs to get over 102.20 to assist the Gold bears. Gold price made a strong move to test $1,935 on Thursday, denying the bears a free ride into low-hanging fruit below $1,900 and hitting stops at $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls piled in, smashing offers out of the park to $1.935 - January 19, 2023
- GALIANO GOLD REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OPERATING RESULTS, ON TRACK TO DELIVER UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT - January 19, 2023
- Gold futures mark first gain in 3 sessions - January 19, 2023