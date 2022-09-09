XAU/USD looks to $1,725 and $1,734 so long as $1,710 support holds. Gold price is attempting a rebound from the $1,700 region once again, as the US dollar resumes its correction from two-decade highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises as dollar softens, set for small weekly gain - September 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful whilst above $1,710 – Confluence Detector - September 9, 2022
- Gold, Silver prices today: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check rates here - September 9, 2022