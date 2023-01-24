Gold price touches a nine-month top on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar selling. Bets for smaller rate hikes by Federal Reserve continue to weigh on the greenback. Recession fears further benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD and favour bullish traders. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls retain control near nine-month top, just below $1,950 - January 24, 2023
- Gold prices march higher on slower Fed rate-hike bets - January 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins beyond $1,917 – Confluence Detector - January 24, 2023