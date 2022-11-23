Gold stalls at a 61.8% ratio ahead of FOMC minutes. Gold bulls seek a meanwhile bullish correction depending on the outcome of the FOMC minutes. The Gold price is higher on Wednesday buoyed by a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step in at a 61.8% golden ratio - November 22, 2022
- Gold prices flat as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path - November 22, 2022
- Gold flat as market awaits Fed minutes for rate-hike path - November 22, 2022