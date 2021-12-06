Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls step on the gas in Asia

Update: Gold (XAU/USD) is rising due to the inflation risks that the federal Reserve have clearly highlighted in recent rhetoric, switching from being on the fence to possibly taking action as soon as …
