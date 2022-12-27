Gold price has kicked off the week on a right footing, eyeing key $1,825 resistance. China’s further reopening boosts risk sentiment, sends Gold price higher. Gold’s uptrend remains intact despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls still eye $1,825 amid year-end trading – Confluence Detector - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to test critical resistance at $1,825 - December 27, 2022
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,480; silver at Rs 71,100 per kilo - December 27, 2022