XAU/USD remains exposed to testing the bullish 21 DMA on a daily closing below 50 DMA. Gold Price is deep in the red in the American session, as investors resort to ‘sell-everything mode amid broad …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls struggle around 50 DMA on the road to recovery - August 15, 2022
- Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low - August 15, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits 1-week low - August 15, 2022