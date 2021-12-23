Gold moves in on daily resistance since correcting from support. US dollar is lower and stocks were on Omicron optimism. The bulls are embarking on an upside extension with $1,830/50 eyed. Gold, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls taking on territory above $1,800 - December 22, 2021
- Hanstone Gold Conducts Private Placement - December 22, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR struggles around €1595 as German bund yields rise - December 22, 2021