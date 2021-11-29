On Monday, gold price has extended Friday’s late rebound. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD needs to find acceptance above $1,800 to negate the bearish bias. Gol …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price prediction: bearish formation to define direction in the short term - November 29, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls to take the helm once anove $1,800 - November 29, 2021
- Omicron variant: Gold price rises as dollar weakens over variant fears - November 29, 2021