Gold price is attempting a comeback after two straight days of losses. Will XAU/USD recover ground above 23.6% Fibo level? FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta analyzes the pair’s technical outlook. 23.6% Fibo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls try their luck looking to clear 23.6% Fibo level - March 28, 2023
- Gold price declines by Rs 10 to Rs 59,680, silver remains unchanged - March 28, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Bullion prices rise post Monday’s losses as investors keep a close eye on US banking crisis - March 28, 2023