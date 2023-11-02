Gold price looks to extend the rebound early Thursday, focus shifts to US Nonfarm Payrolls. US Dollar drops with US Treasury bond yields on non-committal Fed policy stance. Gold price remains a ‘buy on dips’ trade amid multiple Bull Cross confirmations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city? - November 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers look to $2,000 and US Nonfarm Payrolls - November 1, 2023
- Fed leaves US rates unchanged but ‘long way to go’ in inflation battle - November 1, 2023