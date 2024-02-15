Gold price is up on Thursday, peaking intraday at $2,008.30 as the US Dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Wall Street’s opening and following the release of mixed United States (US) figures.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers losing the battle around $2,000 - February 15, 2024
- Gold gains as US dollar, yields slip after softer economic data - February 15, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Constructive XAU/USD outlook despite hotter-than-expected US inflation – MUFG - February 15, 2024