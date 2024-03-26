Gold price is treading water near $2,170 early Tuesday, consolidating the previous rebound to the $2,181 level. The US Dollar (USD) licks its wounds, market sentiment appears mixed and US Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers refuse to give up amid bullish technicals, ahead of US data - March 26, 2024
- Gold prices rise, value of dollar drop - March 26, 2024
- Gold holds tight range as focus turns to US inflation data - March 26, 2024