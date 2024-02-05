Gold price nurses losses after Friday’s stellar US NFP-led sell-off. US Dollar, Treasury bond yields stay firm amid risk-aversion and Powell’s pushback. Gold price remains a ‘buy the dips’ trade, as a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers stay hopeful whilst above $2,030 - February 4, 2024
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Monday - February 4, 2024
- Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,380/kg - February 4, 2024