XAU/USD is technically neutral, but speculative interest keeps buying the dips. Spot gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813 a troy ounce. A shortened week ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD buyers waiting for a reason to add longs - December 29, 2022
- PAXG Price Prediction – Where Will the Gold-Backed Crypto Go in 2023 - December 29, 2022
- Why Gold Is An Attractive Investment In 2023 - December 29, 2022