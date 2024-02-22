Gold is having a hard time preserving its bullish momentum and … not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction. XRP price dropped below $0.55 on Thursday as both Ripple and SEC work on remedy-related briefs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD challenging the $2,020 mark - February 22, 2024
- Should you convert your cash savings to gold? - February 22, 2024
- At least 16 reportedly killed in collapse at illegal Venezuelan gold mine - February 22, 2024