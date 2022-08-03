Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs $1,770 as risk-on rebounds, US NFP buzz

Gold price has recaptured the crucial hurdle of $1,770.00 as risk-off fades dramatically. Taiwan’s defense ministry is prepared to counter any military action from China. A lower consensus for US NFP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Inflation Has Surged. So, Why Isn’t Gold Trading Higher? - August 3, 2022
- Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Climbs to SR213.96 Per Gram - August 3, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices plunge after Fed hints at aggressive rate hikes - August 3, 2022