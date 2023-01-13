Gold price continues scaling higher on Friday and touches a fresh multi-month peak. Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh on the USD and remain supportive. A sustained strength above $1,900 supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs further beyond $1,900, highest since May 2022 - January 13, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates hike by Rs 200, Silver drops marginally - January 13, 2023
- Gold futures gain Rs 228 to Rs 56,103/10 gms - January 13, 2023