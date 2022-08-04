Gold gains traction for the second successive day on Thursday amid modest USD weakness. Retreating US bond yields seem to weigh on the USD and lend support to the commodity. The prospects for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to $1,775 area, fresh daily high amid softer USD - August 4, 2022
- Gold miner Centamin’s first-half revenue rises on bullion strength - August 4, 2022
- Gold price Today: Yellow metal climbs as yields retreat with US jobs report in focus | Check rate in your city - August 4, 2022