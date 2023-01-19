Gold buyers stepped in around $1901 and lifted the yellow metal amidst an offered US Dollar. Weak US economic data revealed on Wednesday increased the likelihood of a US recession. Sentiment remains dampened,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs to $1920 on weak US Dollar, post US data - January 19, 2023
- Gold prices rise after back-to-back losses - January 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Very positive backdrop for XAU/USD in 2023 – ANZ - January 19, 2023