Gold is on the verge of a 38.2% Fibonacci correction to test prior daily highs. The US dollar is on fire as US data impress and Fed rate hike expectations resurface. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) treads …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to $1,850 after biggest daily fall in two weeks - November 16, 2021
- Gold price volatile, drops and then rallies sharply as U.S. CPI rises 6.2% for the year - November 16, 2021
- For B.C. Project, Top Pick Gold Company Eyes Integrated Mine Plan Likely to Attract Partner - November 16, 2021