Gold extends the previous session’s gains on Thursday above $1,780. Higher US Treasury yields fails to uplift the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation worries, Fed’s tapering catching investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,780 amid USD weakness - October 20, 2021
- Gold price crashes 15%; is it time to buy yet? - October 20, 2021
- Bitcoin is the New Gold Says the Man Who Predicted this Current Price in 2019 - October 20, 2021